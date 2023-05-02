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Hindu Sect in the U.S. Faces Lawsuit For “Exploiting” Dalit Workers During Temple Construction

The complaint notes labor violations against members of oppressed communities, who were “constantly monitored” and threatened with fines.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 12, 2021
dalit exploitation new jersey temple
Image Credit: Annie Correal
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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