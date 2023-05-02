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Internet ‘Thirsting’ Is Sexualizing Celebrities in Unforeseen Ways

Stronger para-social relationships and TikTok “thirst” language shift the needle towards normalizing uncomfortable sexualization.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 8, 2022
sexualizing celebrities through thirsting
Image Credit: Getty Images
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SocietyCulturemale gaze
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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