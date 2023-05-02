share
The Swdl
Internet ‘Thirsting’ Is Sexualizing Celebrities in Unforeseen Ways

Stronger para-social relationships and TikTok “thirst” language shift the needle towards normalizing uncomfortable sexualization.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 8, 2022
sexualizing celebrities through thirsting
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

