share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How OTT Films Perpetuate an Upper Class, Caste Aesthetic for the Social Media Generation

“Everything looks like Instagram images.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 8, 2022
evolution of the class film
Image Credit: netflix/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related