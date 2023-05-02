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India’s Midwives Are Central to Women’s Healthcare. But the State, Societal Bias Trivialize Their Worth

“It is time our top-down and condescending approach towards dais is changed.”

written by
Arman Khan
published
May 19, 2021
are midwives part of india's healthcare
Image Credit: Felixfeatures/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesHealthgender
AuthorArman Khan

Arman Khan is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai. He writes on the intersection of gender, lifestyle, and art.

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