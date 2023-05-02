share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

ASHA Workers Protest In Bengaluru Due To Low Wages, PPE Shortages

Despite being on the frontlines of the rural healthcare system amid Covid19, ASHA workers don’t have decent wages, PPE, or job security.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 25, 2020
ASHA workers Covid19
Image credit: Socialist Unity Centre of India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related