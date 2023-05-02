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Give Wages, Arrange Trains for Migrant Workers Impacted by Covid19 Curfews: Academics

“The government has, once again, failed the people,” says a letter signed by more than 150 civil service members and academics.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 11, 2021
covid second wave migrant workers
Image Credit: PTI
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PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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