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IMA Official Files Complaint Against Baba Ramdev for Mocking Covid19 Patients

In a video, Ramdev said that patients on oxygen support “just don’t know how to breathe properly.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 11, 2021
IMA ramdev covid19
Image Credit: Amar Ujala
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PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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