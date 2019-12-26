share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Govt Has No Centralized Data on the People Living in Detention Camps

The lack of central records, and abject control with state governments, may leave people more vulnerable to exploitation.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 10, 2022
indian detention centres no data
Image Credits: AFP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsAssam CAA NRC
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related