The Swdl
Minor’s Consent for Sexual Relations Not Legally Valid: Bombay HC

The Nagpur bench of the court was ruling on the plea of a 23-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 9, 2022
minor's consent for sexual relationships
Image Credits: Mumbai HC
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

