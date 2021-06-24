share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

News Panels Moderated by Men Are Far More Hostile Than Women‑Led Panels, Finds Report

An analysis by the Network of Women in Media of 31 television news and talks shows highlights how toxic masculinities are performed on television.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 4, 2022
toxic masculinity in news channels
Image Credits: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitymasculinity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related