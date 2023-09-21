share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Rape Survivor Has the Right to Terminate Pregnancy to Protect Her Mental Health: Uttarakhand HC

“Right to life means something more than survival or animal existence. It would include the right to live with human dignity.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 7, 2022
rape survivor abortion uttarakhand high court
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeabortion
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related