share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 37 of Every 100 Jobs Created in India in 2019 Went to Women

Believe it or not, it’s an improvement over 2018.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 14, 2019
companies hiring women
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyGender Gapwomen & work
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related