share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Johnny Depp‑Amber Heard Trial Bolstered Meme Pages as the New Mass Media

In no other significant event have meme pages intervened as much to actively drive the narrative and shape public opinion; sparking a concerning trend.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 9, 2022
johnny depp amber heard trial meme pages
Image Credits: AP/ Jim Watson
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureintimate partner abuse
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related