share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Makes Us Want to Watch Scary Movies?

Your love for the horror genre might actually be good for you.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Mar 19, 2019
watching scary movies
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbrains
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related