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In an ‘Eat the Rich’ Era of Discourse, ‘The White Lotus’ Delivered

TV and movies — including season 1 of The White Lotus — have been grappling with the destructive callousness of the 1%. Season 2 looks beyond.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 13, 2022
white lotus season 2
Image Credit: HBO
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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