share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Feminist Debate: Is Being Objectified Disempowering?

The feminist debate on being objectified isn’t settled yet — sometimes, consensual sexual agency can’t be separated from objectification.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 11, 2022
feminist-debate-dec-editorial.jpg
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturefeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related