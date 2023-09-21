share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Nice Guys of ‘The White Lotus’ Embody Toxic Masculinity

As Adam DiMarco had said in an interview last month, “In terms of like being a nice guy, I don’t know if there is such a thing in the world.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 6, 2022
nice guys on the white lotus season 2
Image Credit: HBO
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturetoxic masculinity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related