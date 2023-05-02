share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tell Me More: Talking Land Protection and Forest Rights With Kumar Sambhav

“Shortcuts that brush off human rights seem good on paper, but the eventual conflict both hurts worker’s employment and indefinitely blocks companies’ investments.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 1, 2021
land conflicts India
Image Courtesy: Kumar Sambhav
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeoplecaste
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related