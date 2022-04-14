share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

IIT Bombay Approves ‘Vegetarian Food Only’ Space

Caste-based “pure veg” culture brought us here.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Sep 28, 2023
vegetarian food
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCasteism
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related