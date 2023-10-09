share
The Swdl
Is This Normal? ‘I Struggle to Fall Asleep in New Places’

An evolutionary instinct called the ‘first night effect’ makes us prone to staying alert in new places — in order to keep safe.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 17, 2023
cant sleep in new places
Image Credit: AFP
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

