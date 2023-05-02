share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Humans Weren’t Responsible For All Ancient Animal Extinctions, Researchers Say

“If there is a lesson, then it is simply this: act like our distant ancestors did, take what you need from nature but do not destroy it in the process.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 7, 2021
did ancient humans cause animal extinctions
Image Credit: Primeval Fanon Wiki
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related