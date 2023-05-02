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The Amazon Rainforest Released 20% More Carbon Than It Absorbed in Last 10 Years: Study

Humanity can no longer depend on one of the world’s largest carbon sinks to help absorb pollution.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 3, 2021
amazon carbon sink
Image credit: Dreamstime
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FutureEnvironmentAmazon
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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