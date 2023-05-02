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In Meghalaya, the Umngot River Keeps Tribal Livelihoods Afloat. A Dam Project Threatens That Balance

Activists say any gains in electricity from the dam will come at the cost of indigenous livelihoods, health, and rights.

written by
Aatreyee Dhar
published
May 6, 2021
meghalaya dam umngot river
Image Credit: Syllad/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorAatreyee Dhar

Aatreyee Dhar is an independent reporter who is passionate about underreported health and environmental issues from Northeast India.

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