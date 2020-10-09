share
The Swdl
Whales, Dolphins Could Become Extinct ‘Within Our Lifetimes,’ Scientists Warn

The biggest threat to aquatic mammals is fishing, which accidentally kills an estimated 300,000 whales, dolphins, and porpoises every year.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 13, 2020
Image Credit: Adobe Stock Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

