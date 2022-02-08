share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Amazon, Nestlé Among 25 Major Companies Exaggerating Climate Action Efforts: Study

Companies’ ambitious-sounding “net-zero pledges” lack real substance — blurring the line between real climate leadership and greenwashing.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 8, 2022
companies overestimating climate change action
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related