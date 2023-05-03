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More Than 5% of the World Lives With Anosmia, or No Sense of Smell

The dangers of not having a sense of smell include the inability to catch burning, rotting smells.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 12, 2020
loss of smell
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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