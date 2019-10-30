share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Human Neurons Were Transplanted Into Rats to Study Brain Disorders. Is It Ethical?

Organoid research poses several challenges—from creating hybrids to the possibility of “mini-brains” gaining consciousness, say scientists.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Oct 13, 2022
Human neuron transplantation
Image Credit: Pngimages/Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceBlurred lines
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related