share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

To Prevent Bananas’ Extinction, Scientists Are Searching for Its Ancestors

The lack of genetic diversity in commercial bananas means that the arrival of a banana-specific pathogen could destroy the whole supply.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Oct 11, 2022
banana ancestors
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related