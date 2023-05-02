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How Bollywood Is Losing Its Credibility

The call to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ is a symptom of a larger issue: the cultural loss of suspended disbelief.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 16, 2022
brahmastra boycott
Image Credit: Brahmastra
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SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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