share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Self‑Care Went From Scented Candles to Affirmations, and Why It Still Doesn’t Help

“Influencers ask you to ‘Live! Laugh! Love!’ but how do I do that in this economy?”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 20, 2021
why self-care doesn't help
Image credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindmental health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related