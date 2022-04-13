share
The Swdl
How Routine Blood Tests May Help Indicate Mental Health Disorders

A new research shows how genes behind some mental illnesses — like depression and schizophrenia — could be picked up in blood tests.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 13, 2022
blood test for mental health disorders
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

