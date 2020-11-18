share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why ‘Smiling Depression’ Is Particularly Difficult to Identify, Treat

Some people’s ability to grin-and-bear-it may leave their poor mental health unaddressed.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 18, 2020
smiling depression
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related