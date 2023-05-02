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Do People Have a Legal ‘Right To Be Forgotten?’

The right to be forgotten, inextricably linked to privacy, is relevant in a digital age where our lives can be indefinitely preserved and surveilled.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 20, 2021
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PowerJusticehuman rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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