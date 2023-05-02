share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Online Skincare Routines Obscure the Privilege Required for Good Skin

The proliferation of skincare routines on social media highlights the problem of what “good skin” means — and who gets to have it.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 24, 2022
skincare routines are privileged
Image Credit:Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebeauty norms
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related