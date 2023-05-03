share
The Swdl
For Women, Beauty Is Often Conflated With Hygiene

Waxing doesn’t make you clean; it only makes you hairless.

Sanjukta Bose
Jul 16, 2019
Women are tricked into believing that waxing every inch of their skin is just good hygiene. It isn’t. (Image Credit: Fitness Magazine)
