share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s Okay: To Complain About Problems Without Trying to Fix Them

Sometimes, a little venting offers emotional validation and helps to find the answers ourselves.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 23, 2022
complaining about problems
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related