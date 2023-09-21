share
How Nurturing Touch Can Reduce Distress, Aid Recovery From Trauma

“Hormones and brain chemicals… are released through our bodies with desired social contact… and are critical to our psychological and physical wellbeing.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Mar 15, 2022
what is havening therapy
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

