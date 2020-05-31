share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We’re All Touch‑Deprived Under Lockdown. It Can Affect Our Self‑Perception.

Being able to touch and be touched affectionately can positively impact our body image and self-esteem.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 31, 2020
touch deprived under lockdown
Image Credit: Flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbody image
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related