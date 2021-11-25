share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Best Way to Hug Someone, According to Science

Researchers looked at the duration of a hug and hugging styles to decode what a “pleasurable” hug would be like.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 26, 2021
how long should you hug people for
Image Credit: tumblrgallery.xyz
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencescience of us
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related