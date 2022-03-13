share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why It Is Hard to Make Some Decisions – and Not Others

We may be doomed to dilly-dally between what is and what could have been. But sometimes, it’s best to just pick a side, and go from there.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 14, 2022
why is it hard to make decisions
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddecisions
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related