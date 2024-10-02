share
The Swdl
For Palestine — Love, Jamia Nagar

Amid rising global Islamophobia, a small Muslim locality in New Delhi stands in solidarity with Palestine.

Karthika Jayakumar & Abdullah Kazmi
Oct 2, 2024
Illustrated By: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorKarthika Jayakumar & Abdullah Kazmi

Karthika Jayakumar is an independent researcher based out of New Delhi. Abdullah Kazmi is a mass media educator based out of New Delhi.

