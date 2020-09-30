share
The Swdl
Voyeur Nation

National interest in the exact volume of an unspecified liquid substance in a dead woman's vagina speaks to a necrophilic veneer on public outrage.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Aug 30, 2024
Image Credit: getty
Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

