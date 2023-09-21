share
The Swdl
How India’s Private, Public, and NGO Schools Can Complement Each Other to Create a Stronger, Unified Education System

Public financing, private sector quality controls, and nonprofit agility could reshape India’s education landscape.

Anagha Devanarayanan & Madhav Joshi
Dec 15, 2020
public and private education in india
Image Credit: Alamy / Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
SocietyCultureeducation
AuthorAnagha Devanarayanan & Madhav Joshi

Anagha Devanarayanan and Madhav Joshi are volunteers with Ayukta (@ayukta._), a zero-funds organization that teaches the children of domestic workers and drivers online during the Covid19 pandemic. They both have an interest in the Indian development sector and policy.

