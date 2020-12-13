share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can We Move On? From The Man‑Child Trope As The Only Counter To Traditional Masculinity

Bollywood offers an unsatisfying alternative to hyper-masculinity: the goofy, utterly confused, dithering man-child.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 13, 2020
bollywood man child
Image Credit: Wake Up Sid (2009)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCan We Move On?
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related