share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Cancel Culture Cannot Be The Knee Jerk Reaction To Mildy Controversial Gaffes

Perhaps it’s time to reckon with the fact that we all have previously said things we now regret.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 20, 2020
cancel culture pros and cons
Image credit: Emma Langevin
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecancel culture
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related