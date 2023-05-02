share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Oppressor‑Caste Solidarity Drives Culture of Silence Around Rapes of Dalit Girls in Haryana: Report

Khap panchayats, the police, and politicians are complicit in keeping Dalit survivors of abuse silent and afraid, finds a new report.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 26, 2020
caste-based rape in India
Image Credit: Equalitynow.org
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycaste
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related