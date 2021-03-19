share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Haryana’s New Bill Will Make Protest Planners Pay for Damage to Public Property During Gatherings

“It is a bill that takes us away from democracy and encourages dictatorship. It is anti-people.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 19, 2021
haryana new property bill
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsfarmer protests
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related