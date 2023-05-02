share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can’t Assume a Woman Consents To Sex Just Because She Has Said Yes Before: Delhi Court

The court rejected the bail plea of news anchor Varun Hiremath, who allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 18, 2021
consent law India
Image Credit: Letslearnlaw.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeconsent
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related