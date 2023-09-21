share
Afghanistan Withdraws Ban on Schoolgirls Singing in Public After Online Uproar

A government memo had earlier proposed female students over age 12 would not be allowed to sing at mixed-gender public events.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 18, 2021
