The Swdl
Assam Government Sets Up a Mental Health Program for Covid19 Patients

A team of professionals will call Covid19 patients to offer treatment and counseling instead of waiting for them to seek help.

Anubhuti Matta
Jun 25, 2020
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Pngimg
Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle.

